Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes on how he will remember the Queen

Play Brightcove video

Watch Julian Fellowes describe his memories of the Queen

The author, screenwriter and producer Julian Fellowes has paid tribute to the Queen, saying he would remember her for her modesty.

The Downton Abbey creator recalled with emotion the way Her Majesty could remain grounded even while being given special treatment.

The Lord Fellowes of West Stafford said: "I suppose the greatest impression her majesty made on me was with her modesty.

"She was, a very un-self-important person and, living and working in a business where people often go mad, it is very interesting to me that someone could have lived an existence of being treated specially and yet retain personal modesty."

"On the Queen's Golden Jubilee, there was a river pageant, and it was actually one of the worst days of the year - the skies opened- and so in the end we just stood there in the completely tipping rain.

"I remember people weren't even bothering to avoid the puddles because there was nothing dry on you by then, you were soaked to the skin.

"Who else...who else could have got that?"

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...