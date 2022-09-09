Play Brightcove video

Watch flags flying at half mast across the West Country

Flags are being flown at half mast across the West Country this morning (9 September) as the nation pays tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

In Plymouth the Union Flag was lowered in the landmark Hoe last night, it was also lowered to half mast at the city's Guildhall as a mark of respect.

Similar scene were witnessed at HMS Drake at Devonport, the Naval Base in Plymouth.

Later today a gun salute is expected to take place there to mark Her Majesty's role as the head of the British Armed Forces.

Flags have been flying at half mast at Bristol Cathedral and at City Hall in tribute to the Queen.

It comes as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch.

Later today, gun salutes will be heard and bells will toll across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.