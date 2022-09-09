The Chair of the Council of Bristol Mosques has paid tribute to the Queen following her death, saying she "meant a great deal" to him.

People leaving a congregational prayer at a mosque in Easton today (9 September) were among those paying their respects to Her Majesty The Queen who died yesterday.

Chair Arif Khan said: "As we heard the News from Balmoral yesterday evening, the whole of the Muslim community felt it and we are very sad.

"My family and children - that's all we're talking about. She meant a great deal to us, she was loved by all the Muslim community.

"And me being from Pakistan - she visited Pakistan and she was very caring of the poor people there and the poverty.

"It's a very sad occasion 70 years on and we've always remembered having Her Majesty The Queen and now things somewhat change."

His feelings were shared by others who were at the mosque today, including Imam of Easton Jamia Masjid, Muhammad Usman Sohail.

"I'm humbled that I lived in an age of Elizabeth II who was on the throne for more than 70 years", he said.

"For the Muslim community she's been very important. Whenever something goes bad in the country, for example the Coronavirus, she would address the public.

Imam of Easton Jamia Masjid, Muhammad Usman Sohail said the Queen was like a 'mother figure' to the nation

"She was that sort of mother figure who would give us calm when we'd go into panic mode."

Tariq Khan, who was in the congregation, paid tribute to the Queen, saying: "She was a very resilient and empowered woman.

"Her commitment to the country has been unblemished. She's been a beacon in terms of leadership."

Another member of the congregation, Karlo Jabai, said: "Me coming from a Commonwealth country, I knew the Queen when I was about 6 or 7 in Gambia.

"She is an inspiration to the wider world, it is a great loss.

"No matter how you look at it. She was phenomenal. You can use all the adjectives you want. She will still be remembered for many years to come."

