Play Brightcove video

Watch dawn bells ring at Wells Cathedral as the Bishop pays tribute to the Queen

The Bishop of Bath and Wells has paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen following her death at the age of 96.

Bells rang out from Wells Cathedral as the sun rose over the city and the Bishop described the Queen as "somebody who knew us."

He said "She was so central to our lives. She was person of permanence in a fast changing world.

"She was a person of consistency and faith, and trust. Most of us can't remember a time when she was not there, being there for us, for the nation, for the commonwealth, for all the people she served.

"It's clear that Her Majesty's Christian faith was the bedrock of her life. Think about the Christmas messages that she's given over the years, where she's talked about the importance of faith for her.

"Of course, because of her constitutional position, she had a special place within the Church of England, but she's been there as a symbol of faith for people of Christian faith and, I think, all faiths too, and has helped us understand the importance of that aspect of our life in all that we do.

He continued: "During the next days of mourning that we're all engaged with in the country, the services in Wells Cathedral will be keeping on remembering the Queen, keeping on being open for people to come, and keeping on remembering how the Queen, though she was this national and global figure, was in a sense local to us all because she visited and came so much.

"So she wasn't just somebody in London, she was somebody who'd been here and knew us, as she knew all the parts of her realm."

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...