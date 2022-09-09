There were scenes of sadness and reflection outside St Andrews Church in Plymouth as people, including the city's civic leaders, payed tribute to the Queen.

Members of the public came together to sign a book of condolences in the church, where there was also a service held.

The Lord Mayor of Plymouth, Councillor Sue Dann, said it always felt like the Queen was "part of the Plymouth family".

"The Queen has been a part of our lives and most people's lives for the last 70 years", she said.

"Because we have a Lord Mayor and because we had Prince Phillip's and the Queen's close association of Plymouth, we do feel that she's part of the Plymouth family.

"It's so important to say thank you and show our deepest gratitude and respect for what she has done not just for Plymouth but for regions, the UK and the commonwealth."

"She was such a dignified, statesperson. Everybody who met her said she was such a unique individual who gave her life and devoted her life to the monarchy."

Reverend of the church, Joe Dent, said: "The nation wants to say how much we respect Queen Elizabeth II and the way she has served the country, selfless service, the dignified way she's led and represented the nation.

"We've already seen in the response of so many people to the news that people respect her so much and have valued her service of the nation.

"She was herself a faithful Christian and the head of the Church of England so it's really appropriate in this place of worship in St Andrews in the centre of Plymouth that people are able to come and pay tribute to all that she has been for us."

