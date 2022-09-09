The events planned in the West Country to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

People from across the West Country will be uniting today (9 September) to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Gun salutes are planned in Plymouth and Wiltshire and bells will toll across the region's churches, chapels and cathedrals as the nation begins a period of mourning.

The period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral.

What is happening across the West Country today to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen?

There will be a gun salute at 1pm at HMS Drake at Devonport, the Naval Base in Plymouth.

There will also be a gun salute at 1pm at Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

Bells will be rung at midday in churches and cathedrals across the region, including Exeter Cathedral and Gloucester Cathedral.

People will be gathering throughout the coming days to commemorate Her Majesty by signing a book of condolences

Some of the places you can sign a book of condolences

Truro Cathedral

County Hall, Truro

St John's Hall, Penzance

Dolcoath Council Office, Camborne

Council Offices, Penwinnick Road, St Austell

Luxstowe House, Liskeard

Exeter Cathedral

Follaton House in Totnes

Newton Place in Newton Abbot

Mayor's Parlour, The Guildhall, Butchers Row, Barnstaple

Dorset Museum

Bristol Cathedral and City Hall. Those who wish to lay a floral tribute are asked to do so on the West End of Bristol Cathedral.

Bristol e-book

South Gloucestershire Council's Badminton Road offices in Yate

Civic Centre Kingswood

Town Hall and Castlewood

Wiltshire Council's e-book of condolences

There is also a national book of condolences available online for the public to sign

What happens next?

The period of official public mourning is expected to be 11 days, beginning after Her Majesty's death on Thursday.

The Queen’s son and successor, King Charles III, spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

A series of customaries will continue to mark the death of the sovereign, before the Queen is laid to rest in a state funeral.

