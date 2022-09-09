Skip to content

The events planned in the West Country to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

People have already gathered outside St Andrews Church in Plymouth to pay their respects

People from across the West Country will be uniting today (9 September) to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Gun salutes are planned in Plymouth and Wiltshire and bells will toll across the region's churches, chapels and cathedrals as the nation begins a period of mourning.

The period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral.

What is happening across the West Country today to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen?

  • There will be a gun salute at 1pm at HMS Drake at Devonport, the Naval Base in Plymouth.

  • There will also be a gun salute at 1pm at Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

  • Bells will be rung at midday in churches and cathedrals across the region, including Exeter Cathedral and Gloucester Cathedral.

People will be gathering throughout the coming days to commemorate Her Majesty by signing a book of condolences

Some of the places you can sign a book of condolences

  • Truro Cathedral

  • County Hall, Truro

  • St John's Hall, Penzance

  • Dolcoath Council Office, Camborne

  • Council Offices, Penwinnick Road, St Austell

  • Luxstowe House, Liskeard

  • Exeter Cathedral

  • Follaton House in Totnes

  • Newton Place in Newton Abbot

  • Mayor's Parlour, The Guildhall, Butchers Row, Barnstaple

  • Dorset Museum

  • Bristol Cathedral and City Hall. Those who wish to lay a floral tribute are asked to do so on the West End of Bristol Cathedral.

  • Bristol e-book

  • South Gloucestershire Council's Badminton Road offices in Yate

  • Civic Centre Kingswood

  • Town Hall and Castlewood

  • Wiltshire Council's e-book of condolences

  • There is also a national book of condolences available online for the public to sign

What happens next?

The period of official public mourning is expected to be 11 days, beginning after Her Majesty's death on Thursday.

The Queen’s son and successor, King Charles III, spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

A series of customaries will continue to mark the death of the sovereign, before the Queen is laid to rest in a state funeral.

