The Queen's son and successor King Charles III has a strong and long-lasting relationship with the West Country.

Charles, who was the Prince of Wales, is now King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The death of Her Majesty the Queen yesterday at the age of 96 means the Royal Family’s titles have now changed.

The Duchy of Cornwall

In 1952 the then Prince of Wales became the 24th Duke of Cornwall on The Queen’s accession to the throne.

At the age of 21 in 1969 he took over its management and was the longest serving Duke.

The business provided him – and every Heir to the throne – an income to support his work and the work of his many charities and trusts.

Following the Queen's death, the Duke of Cambridge, as Heir to the throne, is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. And Kate is now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The Duchy includes many farms, and encourages those with little experience of farming to apply for a tenancy. Credit: ITV

As Charles’s eldest son, he has inherited the title and has become the 25th Duke of Cornwall.

There are many Princes of Wales who have run this estate before Charles - and there are likely to be many who will run it after William.

The Duchy of Cornwall was set up in 1337 to provide the Heir to the throne an independent source of income.

Credit: Highgrove Enterprises/PA

Highgrove House

Highgrove House near Tetbury in Gloucestershire is The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s family home.

The Duchy of Cornwall owns Highgrove, and bought the house, garden and nearby farmland in 1980.

King Charles III gardening in the early years at Highgrove Credit: Highgrove Enterprises/PA

King Charles III chose the area for his country retreat - he has spent decades perfecting the home’s beautiful garden.

He acquired the 18th century countryside retreat and estate near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, in 1980, when it had only a kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks.

The then Prince of Wales at the unveiling of a statue of the Queen in Poundbury Credit: ITV

Poundbury

Poundbury is an urban extension to the Dorset county town of Dorchester.

The model village was the brainchild of King Charles III s and includes a mix of shops, cottages and town houses reflecting his passion for classical architecture.

Construction of Poundbury started in October 1993 and is scheduled to complete in 2026.

In 2019, the then Prince of Wales said the idea behind Poundbury was to build a community rather than “another housing estate” but acknowledges it was met with criticism.

He added: “Everybody was against it, and in the end I was determined to stick to my guns,” he said.

