Watch 98 year old Kath Holman's tribute to the Queen

A care home resident from Taunton has been reflecting on living through five British monarchs and has shared her own memories of the Queen.

Kath Holman, 98, was among the many people across the West Country paying tribute to Her Majesty at Somerset Care's Moorhaven care home.

She said: "Well it's very sad because she's been a really good Queen. She worked very hard, and was caring.

"I think you know now that she's comfortable and happy. I guess she's been lonely for quite some time now, so it's nice to feel perhaps she's gone somewhere where she's going to get good company."

When Kath Holman was born, George V was on the throne. Describing what it's like to see a fifth monarch in her lifetime, she said: "They've all been good in their way I suppose really."

"I always like to see the human side of them really, and they mix more with the ordinary person, which is nice."

Fellow resident Jeremy Layard said: "I think it's a very sad. I feel she was an incredible lady, who's going to be completely irreplaceable, and I wish Charles every luck.

"I'm sure he will do his best for us. He's had a prime example leading him."

Margaret Dennett, who also lives at the home, said: "She's been a very good Queen for seventy odd years, a long time.

"It's very sad to lose her really."

