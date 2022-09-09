From global summits to official University openings, the Queen's connection to the West Country was strong throughout times of celebration, triumph and collaboration.

Among her engagements, was the first visit to The Eden Project, Cornwall where she opened the Core educational biome, in 2006.

Her Majesty presented a personal message, kept in a time capsule and buried under the sculpture.

It read: "I am confident the Eden Project will continue to encourage a better understanding of the planet on which we live and offer a vision of hope for the future and inspire us all to work to make this world a better place for everyone."

Curator of the biome, Don Murray said: "The royal visitors did not appear to find it too hot, I think they were simply overwhelmed by the size."

Just 15 years later, on a spring day in June 2021, was the Queen's last visit to Cornwall. She met with world leaders at the G7 summit.

The visit was her first engagement since the coronavirus pandemic, and her final visit to the South West.

Her Majesty was greeted by huge crowds of support at St Austell station, after arriving by train.

Accompanied by her royal entourage, including the then Prince of Wales, her majesty travelled to The Eden Project, where she chaired The Big Lunch Initiative on 12 June 2021. Unlike most of the summit, partners of global leaders were invited to chat with royals over drinks and a banquet.

A day of political talks gave way to what is called the "soft diplomacy" of the monarchy.

The Queen, Charles and Camilla appreciated the Cornish botanical gardens, greeted by former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Credit: PA Images

At the event, Queen Elizabeth II cut a large cake with a sword, lent to her by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho.

The day was rounded off by a G7 posed photo in front of the Biomes, Macron and Suga to the Queen’s right, and Johnson and Trudeau to her left.

In response to the Queen’s passing, The Eden Project has said: “We share the profound sadness of the nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“We were greatly honoured to welcome Her Majesty to Eden on two most memorable occasions and we will treasure memories of those visits in the years to come.”

