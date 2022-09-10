Play Brightcove video

Watch the gun salute take place at Devonport Naval Base

A gun salute has taken place in Plymouth to mark the proclamation of King Charles III.

At 11am today (10 September), the sound of guns at Devonport Naval Base, HMS Drake, rang out across the city for the second time in two days.

It was a twenty-one gun salute by the crew to mark the day that King Charles III takes the throne. A flag was also raised to full mast to mark the momentous day.

It follows the gun salute of 96 rounds which took place in the city yesterday (9 September) to pay tribute to the Queen. Each round represented one year of Her Majesty's life.

Three guns were used in the ceremony which took place at HMS Drake Royal Navy base in Devonport.

At exactly 1pm the guns began firing one shell every 10 seconds, followed by a 10 second silence.

