Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Louisa Harrington became a princess for the day

The Queen greeted hundreds of people from the West Country throughout her reign but one who will always be remembered is Louisa Harrington from Clevedon.

She became a princess for the day at Buckingham Palace while she was waiting for a heart transplant in 2003.

As she was given the full royal treatment, she met the Her Majesty, offering her a bouquet of flowers.

Speaking at the time, Louisa said: "I said to the Queen - 'Your Majesty, I'm very very pleased to be here today presenting you with these flowers and I must say thank you for making my wish come true'."

Louisa died after surgery just weeks later. Today her family said her meeting with the Queen had a profound impact on all their lives.

Louisa's mother, Jude Harrington, said: "The Queen was so kind and compassionate and caring.

"She showed a real interest in our family and what little Louisa wanted.

"I remember, 19 years ago, meeting her and what a special day we had and how we were transported that day to a different world.

"And what lovely magical memories we have looking back."

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...