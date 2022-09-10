The Rabbi of a synagogue in Bristol has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she was a figure of "wisdom" and "humility".

Rabbi Mendy Singer represents the Bristol and South West Jewish community. He told ITV News West Country that the Queen always meant a lot to him and his family.

“When I found out the Queen had passed away, I was shocked. Although the Queen was 96, she became a staple, a part of life in England that we expected to carry on forever", he said.

“Her humility allowed for space for other people, she was always so gracious and welcoming,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth II was the patron of the Council of Christians and Jews, an organisation founded in 1942.

“In Jewish tradition, we have a prayer, a blessing that we say when we see the Queen", he said.

"In service, we hold the Torah Scroll in hand and say the prayer in honour of the Queen, the Royal Family and the state. We’ve been doing this for hundreds, thousands of years. Now that will be changed to reflect the King.

"The Queen put her ego to one side to make everyone else feel welcome, so we can all take a leaf out of her book."

Rabbi Singer’s eight-year-old daughter Margalit Singer paid her own tribute to the Queen.

Margalit Singer, 8, paid her own tribute to the Queen.

She said: “A few weeks ago we went to Buckingham Palace to see the changing of the guards and I felt very proud to be a British citizen and to have the Queen."

“As a Jewish girl, it’s important to be modest, the Queen represented that."