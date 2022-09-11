Towns and cities across the West Country will come together to mark the proclamation of King Charles III.

Services will be held across the region today (11 September) to mark his ascension to the throne.

The new sovereign was proclaimed in a service at St James's Palace on Saturday (10 September), where the King pledged himself to take on the “heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty”.

Where will services of proclamation be held across the West Country?

Bristol

The official declaration of the accession of the new Monarch will take place at 1pm on College Green today (11 September). The event is open for members of the public to attend.

Bristol City Council have announced a number of road closures near College Green, where a proclamation group formed from the City’s leaders, dignitaries and sector representatives will meet at City Hall before marching onto the Green.

The proclamation will be read out at 1pm.

Which Bristol roads will be closed?

The following Bristol roads are closed from 6 am to 6 pm:

Park Street

College Street

Frog Lane

Deanery Road

St George's Road

College Green

All public council meetings have been suspended and will be rescheduled for after the mourning period.

Gloucestershire

The first reading of the proclamation in Gloucester will be read by the High Sheriff of Gloucestershire at 1pm today (11 September) on the steps of Shire Hall on Westgate Street.

Another will be read at 2pm by the Mayor of Gloucester at the North Warehouse at Gloucester Docks.

There will be a short service of thanksgiving led by The Right Reverend Rachel Treweek, Bishop of Gloucester, after the proclamation.

The Mayor of Cheltenham, Councillor Sandra Holliday, will read a proclamation marking the Queen’s death this weekend on the steps of the Municipal Offices at 2pm today. Members of the public are invited to attend.

A ceremony will also be held at 4pm in Stroud on the Subscription Rooms forecourt in George Street where the the Mayor, Cllr Stella Parkes, will read a proclamation marking the beginning of King Charles III's reign.

Another service will take place in South Gloucestershire at 2pm at Kingswood Civic Centre led by chair of the council, councillor Sanjay Shambh.

Somerset

Services will be held in Bath, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare.

Jennifer Duke, The High Sheriff of Somerset, will read the proclamation at Market Town House in Taunton town centre at 1pm today (11 September).

The local proclamation is a short ceremony supported by the five councils – Somerset County Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Mendip District Council and South Somerset District Council.

In Bath a proclamation will take place at 2pm in the Guildhall, read by chair of Bath and North East Somerset Council, councillor Shaun Stephenson-McGall.

People will then be able to see The Guildhall, Roman Baths and Pulteney Bridge illuminated in purple in tribute to the Queen during the mourning period.

A service will also taken place at 3pm today at the Italian Gardens in Weston-super-Mare.

The Union Flags will be raised above the Town Hall in Weston-super-Mare and Castlewood in Clevedon to mark the historic day.

Wiltshire

In Wiltshire, the county proclamation will be made by the High Sheriff of Wiltshire on the steps of old County Hall in Trowbridge at 1pm.

The Wiltshire County Proclamation will also be streamed in a Facebook live by Wiltshire Council if people cannot attend.

Bythesea Road, in front of County Hall, will be closed from approximately 12.45pm-1.15pm.