Proclamation services to the new King will be taking place across Devon and Cornwall to mark his a ccession to the throne.

The new sovereign was proclaimed in a service at St James's Palace on Saturday (10 September), where he pledged himself to take on the “heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty”.

Flags were raised across Devon and Cornwall yesterday, and will return to half-mast at 1pm today (11 September) as a continuation of the country’s mourning for the Queen.

At 3pm today, the Lord Mayor of Exeter will read out a proclamation outside Exeter Cathedral’s West Door. Prayers will be led by the Dean of Exeter and the Bishop of Exeter.

In Cornwall, the proclamation will be read at Truro Cathedral by The High Sheriff of Cornwall, Andrew Williams, alongside Pol Hodge, the Grand Bard of Gorsedh Kernow, who will read in Cornish.

Members of the public are invited to attend both proclamation events.

When are proclamations happening across Devon and Cornwall?

Devon

In Plymouth, a proclamation will take place on the steps of Plymouth Guildhall at 4pm today.

Devon County Council will hold their proclamation at 1pm today at County Hall, Exeter. It will be held by The Lord Lieutenant of Devon, as His Majesty’s representative.

South Hams District Council will hold their proclamation at 10am on Monday 12 September at Follaton House, Totnes

West Devon Borough Council will hold their proclamation at 10am on Monday 12 Sep at Kilworthy Park, Tavistock.

Teignmouth's proclamation will be read at 10am on Monday 12th September at Old Forde House, Brunel Road, Newton Abbot.

East Devon District Council’s proclamation will be held at 10am on Monday, 12 September at Blackdown House, Honiton.

Cornwall

Callington Town Council will hold their proclamation at 6pm tonight in the Council Chamber of the Town Hall.

Falmouth Town Council will hold a local proclamation at 2.30pm today at The Moor.

Launceston Town Council will hold local proclamations today at: The Guildhall at 6pm, Southgate Arch at 6.30pm, Northgate at 7pm, Newport Squate at 7.30pm and St Stephens Green at 8pm.

Liskeard Town Council will hold the proclamation at 6pm tonight at The Fountain on The Parade.

St Austell Town Council will hold the proclamation at 12 noon on Monday 12 September in Aylmer Square, White River Place.

Penzance Council will hold the proclamation at 4pm today at St John’s hall. The Mayor will walk to the Memorial Garden in Penlee Park to lay a bouquet of flowers.

Padstow Town Council will hold the proclamation at 6pm tonight on the steps outside Padstow Town Council Offices.