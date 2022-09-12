The Lord-Lieutenant of Bristol has shared her memories of Queen Elizabeth II, paying tribute to her "wonderful kindness and gentleness".

Lord-Lieutenant Peaches Golding first formally met the Queen at her OBE ceremony after she began her role as the royal representative of the city in April 2017.

She attended lunches and gatherings alongside Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh, during the Queen's numerous visits to Bristol.

Peaches Golding has also met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Credit: PA Media

When she heard of Queen Elizabeth II's declining health last week, she said her "heart sunk".

“At that point, I knew that something wasn’t quite right and as the day unfolded, the news became more serious and we saw the vehicles going to Balmoral, my heart sunk deeper and deeper and deeper,” she said.

“She was an absolutely marvellous person, when she spoke to you, your eyes made contact and there was nothing else going on in the room that she was interested in, she was very attentive.

“One time I made her smile and that was just radiant. We will miss her, she had a wonderful touch, a wonderful kindness and gentleness about her."

Now His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant, the royal representative hopes people will accept and warmly welcome King Charles III.

In Bristol, hundreds of people attended proclamation ceremonies to mark the start of the new King's reign on Bristol's College Green at 1pm yesterday (11 September).

“I hope that the country welcomes King Charles III as fully and as wholeheartedly as they welcomed the last Queen," she said.

“In his words, we’ve heard that he will be doing the same types of things Her Majesty did, and he will have to set aside those things that he did when he was the Prince of Wales.

“Like Queen Elizabeth, he is very kind, very interested in people and extremely knowledgeable, they both are because of their roles and the people they have met. Her late Majesty has met more people than any single human in time has ever met.”In Bristol, Peaches Golding read the King’s proclamation at College Green yesterday. She said the day brought a “deafening silence.”

Lieutenant Peaches Goulding was thrilled with the turnout of the event

“I guess that’s the thing about the proclamation, we set our grief aside to proclaim the new King, but then immediately after we’re still in that period of absolute mourning,” she said.

"As the pipes and drums came around the corner into College Green, there was absolute hush, not a noise from the thousands in the crowd.

"Everyone was attentive and then sang God save the King. The atmosphere was electric.”

Crowds were silent as the procession began

Lord-lieutenant Peaches said the City's proclamation was a combination of tradition and modern adaptation.

“This day is something we haven’t seen for 70 years," she said.

“It’s a coordinated but very complex operation that goes across every locality in the country at the same time.

Crowds gathered on College Green to see the proclamation

"The ceremony of the proclamation really goes back to ancient days when you didn’t have television, you didn’t have the radio, you didn’t have all of those ways to communicate and for the people to understand that they have a new monarch, they generally either needed to see them or have it read for some credible source.

“The proclamation is a beautiful set of words that describes the fact that the Prince that was has now ascended to the role of king and it ends with those very special words, God save the King."