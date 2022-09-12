The iconic site in Cornwall where the Queen's footprints will remain forever

People have been flocking to St Michael's Mount in Cornwall to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

The Queen's visited the tidal island with Prince Phillip in 2013 - and she left behind her footprints as a permanent impression in stone there.

The place where the monarch once stood has now become a place for people to remember her.

"It's very poignant now, she was the people's Queen," said one mourner at the site.

St Michael's Mount's tour guide Jen Holme was at the site on the day the Queen visited.

"We were hugely privileged to have the Queen and Prince Philip visit here in 2013," she said.

"What's been wonderful for us is to be able to warmly welcome people and to have somewhere we can all be together and have a platform for us to talk to each other about the Queen.

"It's just been a privilege to welcome people here."

During her visit to the island in 2013, the Queen had lunch with the St Aubyn family inside of the castle and also met the wives and children who lived here on the island.

Mourners have been coming to St Michael's Mount to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

"It was such a huge privilege to have her," Jen said.

"Many of us felt like we would probably never see the Queen in person. So to see her actually on the island here and to get to have a celebration of her being here on the island was a wonderful day".

Lord James St Levan the Lord of the St Aubyn Estate, who lives in the Castle on St Michael's Mount, said: "She was the first reigning monarch to come in over 100 years. King Edward VII was the previous one."

He said everyone at St Michael's Mount feels "great sadness" about her death.

"I met the Queen on a number of occasions," he added. "And, of course, we hosted her here in 2013 when she and Prince Philip came, and we had a lunch party for 70 people from all over Cornwall.

"It was a very special occasion. She was always warm and friendly. I think the thing I remember most was her ability to put people at their ease by being genuinely interested in their lives.

"She talked to them easily and she asked them questions and I think it was just that interest in their lives."