From 1949 to 2021 - the Queen's visits to the South West in pictures
The West Country enjoyed a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II during her 70 years as monarch.
During her reign, The Queen made numerous trips to the region to celebrate its people, ventures, and developments.
From the official opening of Bristol's Queens Building to a recent visit to Wiltshire following the Salisbury Novichok incident, Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with the West Country will be remembered fondly.
Here's a look back at her visits.
1949: Several years before her coronation, the then Princess Elizabeth visited Dartmoor on a tour of the West Country. She received a warm welcome in Plymouth, where crowds gathered along the royal route to meet Her Majesty.
1956: On April 17, The Queen arrived in Bristol by royal barge, sailing up the Avon to mark the visit. During her time there, she opened the city's new council house, greeted by the lord mayor of Bristol, alderman Harry Crook.
1958: In December, the Queen visited Bristol, opening the Queen's Building, which now houses the University of Bristol's Engineering Faculty. She also made the first long-distance phone call without the help of an operator to the Lord Provost of Edinburgh at Bristol's central telephone exchange.
1961: Queen Elizabeth attended the three-day horse trials at Badminton, Gloucestershire on 21 April 1961.
1962: On July 26, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Plymouth to open the new Council House and Civic Centre, welcomed by the Lord Mayor, Alderman.
1966: The Queen became the first person to cross over the new £8million Severn Bridge, making the historic journey with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The royal car was the first to drive direct from England to Wales over the Severn and River Wye.
1977: To mark the 25th anniversary of her coronation, The Queen visited Bath for her Silver Jubilee. As the royal car drove through the streets, 150,000 rose petals were showered over the vehicle.
1985: Crowds gathered to watch The Queen open Bristol's Maritime Heritage Centre. She and His Royal Highness Prince Philip were then invited to tour the SS Great Britain.
1994: In The Queen's 68th year, she visited Truro where 68 men and women were given Maundy coins to mark each year of her life.
1999: Queen Elizabeth takes a tour of Plymouth.
2003: The Queen chatted to dozens of wives, children and parents of troops serving in the Gulf when she came to Her Majesty's Naval Base, Devonport, Plymouth.
2004: Queen Elizabeth II was greeted by wellwishers during a walkabout on the promenade in Cheltenham Town Centre. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh toured The Cheltenham Ladies' College in Gloucestershire, where the Queen's Mother had planted a magnolia tree during a visit in 1954.
2007: The Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh visited Somerset in July 2007. They arrived at Yatton Railway Station and visited Yeo Valley Farms in Blagdon to congratulate it on winning the Queen's Sustainability Award.
The Queen then made a trip to Weston-super-Mare, having lunch at the Winter Gardens.
2009: Thousands of people lined Weymouth seafront, where Her Majesty was joined by Prince Phillip on a tour. A number of popular seaside attractions were presented to the Queen including Weymouth's Punch and Judy Show.
The Queen was also honoured with a scale model of Windsor Castle built out of sand by Sandworld, and a military procession.
2009: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visited Gloucester in the October of 2009. They viewed the canal development from onboard two Royal Navy patrol boats and disembarked at Gloucestershire College.
2012: On November 22, The Queen visited Bristol as part of her Jubilee tour. She took a trip to the Bailey Caravan Factory and visited Bristol Old Vic Theatre where she unveiled a plaque commemorating its renovations.
2015: Queen Elizabeth II visited the joint casualty and compassionate centre at Imjin Barracks, Gloucestershire, which helps families deal with administrative challenges after a bereavement. She also toured the headquarters of Nato's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and the Ministry of Defence's Medal Office.
2019: The Queen paid a visit to Somerset on March 28, arriving by helicopter. She toured establishments including the Manor Farm Stables in Ditcheat and Durslade Farm in Bruton.
2020: On a visit to Wiltshire, The Queen met staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. She then unveiled a plaque to commemorate the Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down.
2021: The Queen and other members of the Royal Family gathered at the Eden Project during the G7 Summit in Cornwall. The event welcomed international leaders and their families.