From 1949 to 2021 - the Queen's visits to the South West in pictures

The West Country enjoyed a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II during her 70 years as monarch.

During her reign, The Queen made numerous trips to the region to celebrate its people, ventures, and developments.

From the official opening of Bristol's Queens Building to a recent visit to Wiltshire following the Salisbury Novichok incident, Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with the West Country will be remembered fondly.

Here's a look back at her visits.

1949: Several years before her coronation, the then Princess Elizabeth visited Dartmoor on a tour of the West Country. She received a warm welcome in Plymouth, where crowds gathered along the royal route to meet Her Majesty.

The Queen visits Plymouth in 1949 Credit: British Pathe

1956: On April 17, The Queen arrived in Bristol by royal barge, sailing up the Avon to mark the visit. During her time there, she opened the city's new council house, greeted by the lord mayor of Bristol, alderman Harry Crook.

The Queen sails into Bristol (17 April 1956) Credit: British Pathe

Her Majesty opened the Bristol's new council house (17 April 1956) Credit: BPM Media

1958: In December, the Queen visited Bristol, opening the Queen's Building, which now houses the University of Bristol's Engineering Faculty. She also made the first long-distance phone call without the help of an operator to the Lord Provost of Edinburgh at Bristol's central telephone exchange.

The Queen with Sir Philip Morris, Vice-Chancellor at the University leaving the Wills Memorial Building (8 December 1958) Credit: Tony Morrison

The Queen made the first long-distance phone call (5 December 1958) Credit: PA Media

1961: Queen Elizabeth attended the three-day horse trials at Badminton, Gloucestershire on 21 April 1961.

The Queen with her son Prince Charles (Aged 12) Credit: PA Images

1962: On July 26, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Plymouth to open the new Council House and Civic Centre, welcomed by the Lord Mayor, Alderman.

The Queen opens Plymouth's Council House and Civic Centre (26 July 1962) Credit: BPM Media

1966: The Queen became the first person to cross over the new £8million Severn Bridge, making the historic journey with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal car was the first to drive direct from England to Wales over the Severn and River Wye.

The Queen crosses Severn Bridge (8 September 1966) Credit: British Pathe

1977: To mark the 25th anniversary of her coronation, The Queen visited Bath for her Silver Jubilee. As the royal car drove through the streets, 150,000 rose petals were showered over the vehicle.

The Queen visits Bath (June 1977) Credit: ITV

1985: Crowds gathered to watch The Queen open Bristol's Maritime Heritage Centre. She and His Royal Highness Prince Philip were then invited to tour the SS Great Britain.

The Queen greets a young fan at the opening of the Maritime Heritage Centre (26 July 1985) Credit: BPM Media

1994: In The Queen's 68th year, she visited Truro where 68 men and women were given Maundy coins to mark each year of her life.

The Queen hands out Maundy coins in Truro (1994)

1999: Queen Elizabeth takes a tour of Plymouth.

The Queen visited North Prospect primary school in Plymouth in 1999 Credit: BPM Media

2003: The Queen chatted to dozens of wives, children and parents of troops serving in the Gulf when she came to Her Majesty's Naval Base, Devonport, Plymouth.

The Queen at Her Majesty's Naval Base, Plymouth (24 March 2003) Credit: PA Media / Tim Ockenden

2004: Queen Elizabeth II was greeted by wellwishers during a walkabout on the promenade in Cheltenham Town Centre. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh toured The Cheltenham Ladies' College in Gloucestershire, where the Queen's Mother had planted a magnolia tree during a visit in 1954.

The Queen greets crowds in Cheltenham (25 March 2004) Credit: PA Images

The Queen visited Cheltenham to mark the 150th anniversary of the College Credit: PA Images

2007: The Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh visited Somerset in July 2007. They arrived at Yatton Railway Station and visited Yeo Valley Farms in Blagdon to congratulate it on winning the Queen's Sustainability Award.

The Queen then made a trip to Weston-super-Mare, having lunch at the Winter Gardens.

The Queen braved the rain at Weston-super-Mare (20 July 2007) Credit: PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II collects flowers from a young boy at Ashcombe Children's Centre during her visit Credit: PA Images

2009: Thousands of people lined Weymouth seafront, where Her Majesty was joined by Prince Phillip on a tour. A number of popular seaside attractions were presented to the Queen including Weymouth's Punch and Judy Show.

The Queen was also honoured with a scale model of Windsor Castle built out of sand by Sandworld, and a military procession.

The Queen's visit to Weymouth seafront (June 2009) Credit: ITV

2009: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visited Gloucester in the October of 2009. They viewed the canal development from onboard two Royal Navy patrol boats and disembarked at Gloucestershire College.

Her Majesty was accompanied by Prince Charles for the visit (23 October 2009) Credit: PA Images

Her Majesty waved at crowds from the boat Credit: PA Images

2012: On November 22, The Queen visited Bristol as part of her Jubilee tour. She took a trip to the Bailey Caravan Factory and visited Bristol Old Vic Theatre where she unveiled a plaque commemorating its renovations.

The Queen visited Bailey of Bristol, a caravan and motorhome manufacturer (November 2012) Credit: BPM Media / Simon Galloway

The Queen re-opened the royal box at the Bristol Old Vic (November 2012) Credit: BPM Media / Dave Betts

2015: Queen Elizabeth II visited the joint casualty and compassionate centre at Imjin Barracks, Gloucestershire, which helps families deal with administrative challenges after a bereavement. She also toured the headquarters of Nato's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and the Ministry of Defence's Medal Office.

The Queen at the newly opened medal office briefing room at MoD (5 November 2015) Credit: PA Images

The Queen met Sapper Jim Wilson of the Royal Engineers (Second left) A double amputee from an IED blast in Afghanistan Credit: PA Images

The Queen met the parents of Lance Corporal James Brynin who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013 Credit: PA Images

2019: The Queen paid a visit to Somerset on March 28, arriving by helicopter. She toured establishments including the Manor Farm Stables in Ditcheat and Durslade Farm in Bruton.

Queen Elizabeth II feeds a carrot to a horse, watched by trainer Paul Nicholls, during a visit to Manor Farm Stables (28 March 2019) Credit: PA Images

Iwan Wirth and his wife Manuela Wirth showed the Queen around the Hauser & Wirth Somerset gallery at Durslade Farm in Bruton, Somerset Credit: PA Media

2020: On a visit to Wiltshire, The Queen met staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. She then unveiled a plaque to commemorate the Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down.

The Queen opens the new DSTL at Porton Down, Wiltshire Credit: PA Media

2021: The Queen and other members of the Royal Family gathered at the Eden Project during the G7 Summit in Cornwall. The event welcomed international leaders and their families.