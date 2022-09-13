Glastonbury Festival is set to return to Worthy Farm in Pilton from June 21-25, 2023.

More than 200,000 people attended this year’s event, and a further 2.2million tried to get tickets.

In 2020 the event sold out in just half an hour. Due to the festival's cancellation during the pandemic, tickets were carried over to 2022, and many missed out on resale options.

People are now turning their heads to next year’s event, as tickets are expected to go on sale next month.

At the end of last year’s festival, event organiser Michael Eavis confirmed that headlining acts had already been secured for the next two years.

People have started speculating who will be performing at the next festival, Roxy Music, Harry Styles and Sir Elton John among those rumoured.

How do I get tickets for 2023?

Whilst the release date hasn’t been announced for next year’s tickets, it’s expected they’ll go on sale in early October, just one month's time.

Before trying to purchase Glastonbury tickets, you’ll need to register on the festival’s website.

Registration does not guarantee a ticket, but a registration number is needed to purchase tickets when they do go on sale.

To register, you need to upload a passport-style photo in jpeg format. The festival has released the following information for uploading images:

Pictures of the head and shoulders: coloured, in sharp focus and with the entire face visible.

You must be facing forward, looking straight at the camera, with a plain expression, your eyes open, and mouth closed.

Your photo should be passport-standard and portrait orientation. Landscape photos will not be accepted.

Photos must be taken against a plain and light background

Photos must not be altered by editing software or filters.

Please ensure you have a neutral expression with your mouth closed and eyes open, looking directly at the camera

Don't wear hats, sunglasses, or anything that covers your face and be free of glare from glasses or 'red-eye'.

Your photo must not contain other objects or people.

After uploading a photo, you can then enter details including your title, name, home address, phone number and email address.

Children aged 12 and under do not need a ticket, and therefore do not need a registration number.