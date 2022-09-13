A man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident on the outskirts of Bristol.

Simon Wong, of Apseleys Mead, Bradley Stoke was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on Friday 9 September in relation to an alleged incident at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve.

The 36-year-old has now been charged with one count of sexual assault, which is alleged to have happened on Friday 15 July.

Police say an investigation is ongoing into further offences committed at the nature reserve since July.

Another 36-year-old man arrested on Tuesday 6 September and questioned in connection with the police investigation has now been released from police bail and will face no further action.