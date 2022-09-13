Hundreds of pebbles and shells have been used to create an image of Paddington Bear in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

The image has been created by a family of four in Bideford who had to rush against the tide to make the artwork at Sandymere Beach.

It took more than four hours to create the ephemeral artwork and it was not long until the waves washed it away.

The artwork was complete with intricate details Credit: Beach4Art

Ieva Slare along with her husband Dzintars Slars, 12-year-old daughter Elizabeth and 14-year-old son Emanuels have been living in the UK for 10 years after moving from Latvia.

Ieva said Paddington seemed like the perfect image to create because the character was also from a foreign country and was welcomed in the UK.

She said: "Paddington is symbolic because he also comes from a different country, he arrives in London looking for a new life and was very welcomed.

"For us this is quite symbolic, as we are a foreign family. We feel very welcome here."

When the announcement was made that the Queen had died, the family had just landed at Bristol Airport after a trip back to Latvia. They immediately felt they needed to do something to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Dzintars Slars spent four hours creating Paddington's head Credit: Beach4Art

Ieva said: "We believed we needed to do something special for the Queen, she was a special and inspirational person. This was our duty, and to share this with society."

The picture of Paddington, complete with his hat and suitcase, has been shared thousands of times on social media. The response online has amazed the family.

Ieva said: "It means a lot because it lifts our spirits, the comments have made our day."

The crown they created for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year Credit: Beach4Art

Ieva and her family have been creating the beach art since the first lockdown when Emanuels was asked to create a project for school.

Paddington is not the only artwork they have created with a royal theme. They also made a giant crown for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and previously depicted the Queen's beloved corgis.