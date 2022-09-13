Rapist and kidnapper who absconded from prison caught after three months on the run
Police have caught a convicted rapist who absconded from prison more than three months ago.
Sean Phipps, 51, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence to visit Bristol on June 1.
Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, was detained by police in Leicestershire at around 10pm on Friday 9 September.
He was then handed over to Avon and Somerset Constabulary.
His capture comes after police made two appeals to the public.
In a statement, the force thanked the public for their support in sharing their appeal.