Police have caught a convicted rapist who absconded from prison more than three months ago.

Sean Phipps, 51, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence to visit Bristol on June 1.

Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, was detained by police in Leicestershire at around 10pm on Friday 9 September.

He was then handed over to Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

His capture comes after police made two appeals to the public.

In a statement, the force thanked the public for their support in sharing their appeal.