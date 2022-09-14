An artist from Swindon says she feels 'honoured' to have received what she believes could be one of the last letters ever sent by the Queen.

The thank you letter sent by Buckingham Palace was post-marked September 8 - the day the Queen died.

Judy Guillery had painted a picture of Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year and sent it to the monarch.

The reply from the Queen arrived on the day Charles III was proclaimed the new King.

The thank you letter is one of the last sent out by the Queen Credit: ITV West Country

Judy said: "I arrived home and I saw it on the side and I knew exactly what it was before I opened it.

"It was a very big shock, it was a big shock for it to happen at that time. We were still processing the fact that the Queen was no longer around and then all of a sudden she's in my hands."

"It was just too much, my son and my husband were in the kitchen cooking and I was just in pieces.

The artwork Judy sent to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee Credit: ITV West Country

"I'm very grateful, very honoured - it's really something isn't it."

She posted a video on social media of her opening the letter which was viewed more than 2 million times in just two days.