A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious assault in Plymouth.

Devon and Corwnall Police were called to reports of a serious assault involving a meat cleaver at an address on Connaught Avenue in Plymouth at around 10.30am this morning (14 September).

The force says a man in his 30s was assaulted with what was believed to have been a meat cleaver and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 49-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Officers remain in the area and a scene guard is in place.