Police have launched a bid to find two potential witnesses after a woman in her 20s was raped by a stranger in a cemetery in Stroud.

It happened on Saturday 7 May at the cemetery on Bisley Road between 10.15pm and 11pm.

The offender, who fled the scene, has been described as being a white man, aged between 20 and 40.

Officers have now released CCTV images of four people they would like to identify and speak to.

Those pictured are being treated as witnesses and were in the area that evening.

Temp Det Supt Richard Pegler said: "The investigating officers have reviewed hours of CCTV footage to track the route the victim took from Stroud Train Station to the scene of the rape at the cemetery, and beyond.

The four people pictured are being treated as witnesses Credit: Gloucestershire Police

"This has resulted in images of four people being released who we want to speak to, as it is thought they may have witnessed something due to being in the same area at a similar time.

"They may have information which they previously thought wasn’t beneficial, or didn’t see our initial appeal for witnesses to come forward, and therefore we're keen to speak to them in case they saw anything which could help us with our enquiries.

"We do not underestimate the fear and concern this incident, and others recently in Stroud, have caused in the community."

Anyone who recognises any of the individuals pictured is being urged to contact Gloucestershire Police online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 126 of 11 May.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on to officers anonymously through independent charity CrimeStoppers, who can be called on 0800 555 111.