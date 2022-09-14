Five men have been arrested after £150,000 worth of bikes were stolen from a shop in Exeter.

During the burglary at The Bike Shed Outta-Town on Honiton Road, 38 high-value bikes were stolen.

The incident happened overnight on Sunday 4 September into the early hours of Monday 5 September.

Five men aged 39, 38, 34, and two 28-year-olds, all from the West Midlands, have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The men have since been released on bail with conditions while further enquiries are carried out.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a high-value bike for sale.

Several rare and valuable bikes were reported missing following the incident.

They include:

Santa Cruz Heckler Carbon S Spec in maritime grey

Cube Stereo 140 Team, grey and olive, size X-small

Cube Reaction EXC 750, grey and red, size XX-large

Bianchi E-Omnia FXXT, blue, size medium

Forme Lathkill, green, size small

Liv Embolden E+1, metal, size medium

Trek Allant+ 5 Lowstep, grey, size small

Officers are asking that those who witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with enquiries contact police.