Five arrested after £150,000 worth of bikes stolen from Exeter shop

A Santa Cruz Heckler - an example of one of the bikes stolen Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Five men have been arrested after £150,000 worth of bikes were stolen from a shop in Exeter.

During the burglary at The Bike Shed Outta-Town on Honiton Road, 38 high-value bikes were stolen.

The incident happened overnight on Sunday 4 September into the early hours of Monday 5 September.

Five men aged 39, 38, 34, and two 28-year-olds, all from the West Midlands, have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The men have since been released on bail with conditions while further enquiries are carried out.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a high-value bike for sale.

Several rare and valuable bikes were reported missing following the incident.

They include:

  • Santa Cruz Heckler Carbon S Spec in maritime grey

  • Cube Stereo 140 Team, grey and olive, size X-small

  • Cube Reaction EXC 750, grey and red, size XX-large

  • Bianchi E-Omnia FXXT, blue, size medium

  • Forme Lathkill, green, size small

  • Liv Embolden E+1, metal, size medium

  • Trek Allant+ 5 Lowstep, grey, size small

Officers are asking that those who witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with enquiries contact police.