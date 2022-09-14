A Bristol nightclub has defended its decision to host a 'free rave' that will run into the one-off bank holiday announced for the Queen's funeral.

On Monday (12 September), Motion announced plans to hold a 'massive Bank Holiday banger' which will begin at 8pm on Sunday and run until 5am the following morning.

It means hundreds of club-goers will be partying at the Avon Street venue into the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, the day when Queen Elizabeth II will finally be laid to rest.

The timing has led to calls for the nightclub to cancel the event, which some have described as "distasteful".

But the organisers of the event have defended and said the special 'free rave' has been planned to make up costs after several other nights were cancelled.

A spokesperson for the nightclub said: "We were due to host the after parties for the Tokoyo World Festival this week, however, due to the perfect storm of Brexit and Covid-19, First Bus has cancelled the planned transport from Eastville Park to the venue in BS2.

"In light of these being cancelled, and with wages, increasing power costs plus multiple other factors of life in 2022, we felt we were not in the position to keep the venue shut.

"As with everyone else we were truly saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 and wish the new King all the best in his new role. God Save The King," they added.

The nightclub's move to create the free event has been criticised by a Bristol resident and avid Motion patron, who wished to stay anonymous.

"I'm a little disappointed that local nightclub Motion is running an event on Sunday to take advantage of the bank holiday on Monday - it's a little distasteful," they said.

"I'm not in any way a Royalist but when they rely on local support for planning abatement and deeds of easements - it's beyond rude. I'm actually a keen patron of theirs but I'm shocked."

They added that they believe the club is "exploiting the situation".

They said: "I think given the large numbers of people that are deeply moved by the passing of the Queen, I think that organising a rave until 5am is both offensive and very short-sighted given the support that they rely on from the local community."

Responding to criticism of the event, Motion has confirmed that the event will be going ahead and will start with a minute's silence held at the entry point and inside the venue at 8pm.

It said that "all staff and attendees are being asked to respect this decision".

"We have sought advice already and understand that there are no restrictions on this bank holiday. We do, of course, 100 per cent appreciate and are thankful for everyone's support over the recent years and into the future," the club's statement added.