Paignton Zoo had to be evacuated as two gibbons escaped from their enclosure just hours after the site re-opened to the public.

Paignton Zoo reopened today (Wednesday 14 September) after a two-week closure because of an outbreak of bird flu.

The attraction was forced into an 'amber' alert after the animals escaped. Keepers say they've located one of the gibbons and are 'working to return' the remaining one.

A witness said: "When I was leaving, at about 1.40pm, there was one escaped gibbon so staff were preventing visitors from using one of the pathways.

The zoo was closed for two weeks after an outbreak of avian flu Credit: ITV West Country

"It was near the entrance/exit so they had to temporarily stop people coming in which was a shame on their first day back - I left via the staff exit.

"I gather it was a large gibbon. A staff member told me it wasn't dangerous so it was amber alert."

Another said: "We have all been evacuated now but there's zoo workers running around like crazy".

A spokesperson from Paignton Zoo said: "Earlier today, two gibbons escaped from their enclosure at Paignton Zoo.

"As a precautionary measure zoo visitors were evacuated from the area in accordance with our well-rehearsed escaped animal procedure.

"Zoo staff regularly carry out escape drills and follow a strict protocol for dealing with events such as this.

"One gibbon has now returned safely and we are currently working to return the remaining animal to its home."