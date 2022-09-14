Search launched for girl, 12, missing from Forest of Dean

A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl who has not been seen for almost 24 hours.

Cora was last seen at around 8.30pm on Tuesday 13 September at an address in Coleford in the Forest of Dean.

Gloucestershire Constabulary say concern for her is growing and the force are now appealing for help finding her.

A spokesperson said: "She is thought to have links with the areas of Strensham, Gloucester and the Malverns.

"Cora is thought to be travelling on foot, possibly getting lifts or travelling via public transport.

"She is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, with light brown hair worn in a bob.

"She is thought to be wearing grey shorts with a red stripe down them, a grey v-neck sweatshirt and a beige bag with bumblebees on."

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts should call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 498 of 13 September. If you are with Cora at the time of phoning, please call 999.