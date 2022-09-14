A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after she collided with a van while on a bike in Devon.

The 56-year-old, who is from Bideford, was seriously injured when her e-bike crashed with the vehicle on Cedar Way at around 3:10pm on Sunday (11 September).

An air ambulance flew the female cyclist to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene of the crash.

The road was closed for around two hours while they investigated. It reopened around 5:40pm.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have dashcam footage to get in contact with them via their website or by calling 101 and quoting log number 0594 of 11/09/2022.