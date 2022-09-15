The plea hearing of a police officer accused of a string of sexual offences has been adjourned until February 2023 because of the barristers’ strike.

Devon and Cornwall PC Matthew Tregale, who featured in Channel 4 mini-series ‘Call The Cops’ in 2019, is charged with 10 offences relating to three women spanning a 16-year period.

Tregale has been charged with four counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of attempted rape, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of harassment against one woman.

He is also charged with controlling and coercive behaviour of a second woman and controlling and coercive behaviour of a third woman.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2020.

The 33-year-old was due to appear at Exeter Crown Court today (September 15), but the plea hearing was adjourned because he had no legal representation.

The hearing has been re-listed for five months' time, on February 27 next year, at the same court.