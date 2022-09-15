The A30 near Salisbury has been closed following a 'serious crash' involving two cars and a lorry.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the collision which happened between Malthouse Lane and the Pitton turning at just after 11.30am today (15 September).

One man has been taken to hospital in a "critical condition" after he had to be cut from one of the vehicles.

Wiltshire Police are urging people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from the force said: "A man has been airlifted to Southampton Hospital after being freed from his vehicle. His condition is described as critical but stable.

"The A30 is currently closed between the A338 junction and Pitton village.

"Closure are expected to be in place for some hours to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

"Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes," they added.