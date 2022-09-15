A 'large fire' has broken out at a holiday park in Devon with people being urged to avoid the area.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at the park's leisure complex at 7.09am and remain at the scene.

They say the fire is believed to have started in the sauna but is now affecting around half of the leisure complex's roof.

Crews from 10 different stations in Devon are at the scene of the incident and people are being urged to avoid the area.

The A385 is down to one lane between Paignton and Totnes so fire crews can access a nearby hydrant.

The fire service is asking people to avoid the area.

More to follow.