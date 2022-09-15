A man needed 11 stitches after being punched in the face by a teenage boy at a café in Gloucester.

It happened in the Phoenix Café on Glevum Way, Abbeydale at around 4.30pm on Sunday 21 August.

Police say a group of six teenagers, four boys and two girls, were acting aggressively towards other users of the café.

The victim, who was with his family, had asked them to leave, resulting in a verbal altercation.

The group then surrounded the man before one of the teenage boys punched him in the face. He fell over, cut his bottom lip and was taken to hospital.

The teenagers had left by the time police arrived, but officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded any footage on their phones.