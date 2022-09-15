People are continuing to pay tribute to the Queen by placing flowers and messages of support outside the gates of King Charles III's Highgrove Home in Gloucestershire.

The King returned to his estate last night (14 September) ahead of a day of private reflection. He has also been speaking to world leaders as they offer their condolences.

For more than 40 years, Highgrove has served as the private home of the now King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla.

Tributes to the Queen have been growing outside the gates of the estate since her death was announced.

One person who laid flowers in tribute to Her Majesty, said: "Right from the start I wanted to come and pay my respects.

"She's been on the throne for as long as I've been alive. So I wanted to pay my respects to everybody."