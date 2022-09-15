North Somerset Council has sent out a letter misspelling the name of a seaside town after asking 'Cleavedon' residents to take part in a housing survey.

The letter sent earlier this month has a heading "Cleavedon 2022 Housing Survey Needs" and starts saying "Dear Cleavedon Resident".

It goes on to urge recipients to fill in a housing needs survey.

In the following paragraph, the letter spells Clevedon correctly as it reads: "Your address was chosen as you are a resident of Clevedon and we need your help to find out what is important to you and would be grateful if you would take a few minutes to complete this survey."

The council sent out the letter to residents Credit: ITV/Google Maps

ITV News West Country approached North Somerset Council for comment following the spelling mishap.

A spokesperson for the authority said it was unable to comment on anything which is not urgent or essential due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"This will end on Tuesday 20 September, so the first ‘business as usual’ day will be Wednesday 21 September," they added.