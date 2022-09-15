Five return flights have been cancelled to and from Bristol on Friday 16 September due to industrial action in France.

The strikes are planned for Friday and Saturday (16 and 17 September) and are expected to cause disruption at Bristol Airport.

An airport spokesperson said: "Due to national air traffic control strike action in France this Friday 16 September affecting all French airports and airspace, airlines operating to and from French airports have been requested by the French authorities DGAC to make some cancellations on Friday 16 September.

"As a result, we expect some disruption to our French flying programme as well as on routes that operate via French airspace.

"We will be contacting any impacted customers in advance via SMS and email and providing options to change their flight for free or receive a refund.

Bristol Airport is warning people that disruption is to be expected

"We advise all customers travelling on Friday 16 September to check the status of their flights using Flight Tracker on our mobile app, or website.

"While this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience they may experience as a result of the strike action."

Bristol Airport has warned customers of the cancellation.

In a Facebook post, it said: "Due to industrial action in France on Friday 16 September and Saturday 17 September, some flights to and from UK airports including Bristol Airport may be subject to disruption and cancellation.

"For specific flight information, customers are requested to contact their airline directly."

ITV News West Country has approached airlines with flights departing from Bristol Airport about any cancellations for tomorrow (September 16).

A spokesperson from Aer Lingus said the airline would be 'unaffected' whilst Jet2 said: "no flights have been cancelled."

TUI added: "Our flights are operating as normal tomorrow."

Ryanair acknowledged "there will be cancellations from the UK" as a result of the strike but is unable to say whether any flights from Bristol are affected as it does not have a "specific flight breakdown."

The firm has said it's looking to cancel 420 flights, affecting 80,000 passengers.