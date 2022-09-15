Screenings of The Queen’s funeral will take place across the West Country on Monday (September 19)

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will begin at 11 am, held at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Monday has been declared a bank holiday in England, schools and businesses closed to honour Her Majesty.

Senior politicians and former Prime Ministers will be in attendance. Heads of state from across the world will also be flying to London to join members of the Royal Family in remembering The Queen.

The funeral will follow strict rules of protocol, with a military procession and a period of lying-in-state, which is currently happening at Westminster Hall.

Screenings of the event will be held across the country, for residents to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Where can I watch the Queen’s funeral?

The following public screenings have been announced:

Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire:

The cathedral will be open from 9:30 am on Monday. All are welcome and a book of condolences will be available.

The Dean of Salisbury, The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos said: “Screening the funeral within this sacred space offers an opportunity for the community to gather, along with people from across the country, to seek consolation, to give thanks for all that the Queen has done for us and to remember the Royal Family at this sad time.”

Cirencester Parish Church, Gloucestershire:

The church, in the centre of Cirencester will be screening the funeral from 9am. Visitors will be able to watch on a first come, first serve basis.

Dursley's chantry centre, Stroud

The screening, at 11am will be attended by the Major of Dursley Symon Ackroyd. Tea and coffee will be available afterwards and the Lister Hall within the centre will be open to the public from 10am to 3pm.

St Magdalene Church, Barnstaple:

A free service will be held at the church, where residents are asked to arrive by 5:45 pm. Leader of North Devon Council, David Worden said "We invite residents to come along and pay tribute to Her Majesty's legacy in this service of commemoration and thanksgiving."

Bath Abbey, Bath

Bath Abbey will be screening the funeral on Monday, free to attend on a first come, first serve basis

Northernhay Gardens, Exeter City Centre:

The park will open at 9 am on Monday, accessible from the Queen Street entrance only. As capacity is limited, attendance will be on a first-come, first serve basis.

Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available. People are welcome to bring chairs, picnic blankets and refreshments, however, alcohol is not permitted. Dogs must be kept on leads.

Theatre Royal, Plymouth:

TRP will broadcast the funeral from The Lyric Theatre. Access to the auditorium will be free and allocated on a first-come, first serve basis. Complimentary tea and coffee will be served.

The theatre has said: “We want to provide a space where our communities can come together for this moment, and are aware that many people who live alone may take comfort from experiencing the funeral proceedings in a shared environment."

Exeter City Football Club, Exeter

Members of the public are invited to attend St James Park from 10 am, with entry via St James Road gates opposite Oxford Road. Seating will be provided in the Stagecoach Adam Stansfield Stand - facilities will be available within the stand.

No ticket is required but bags will be searched on entry

Sandy Park conference centre, Exeter

The centre is running a free screening of the funeral, the event running from 9 am to 3 pm. Entry is free, but tickets must be purchased before arrival. Food and refreshments can be purchased through the Sandy Park app and limited on-site parking will be available on the day.

Vue Cinemas

Selected Vue Cinemas will be screening the funeral on Monday, 19 September, live from 10am. Seats will be free of charge but Vue will only be offering oene complimentary bottled water during the broadcast.

West Country screening will be available at: Bristol Cribbs Causeway- Bristol, Longwell Green- Bristol, Exeter, Stroud and Torbay.

The Parade Cinema, Malborough

The independent venue will be streaming the funeral from 11am on Monday. The screening will be open to all and admission is free.