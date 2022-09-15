A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from Yeovil, police have confirmed.

The discovery was made near Bowleaze Cove in Dorset, near the village of Preston.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police say the woman's next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We're sorry to confirm that a search for a missing woman from Yeovil has led to the discovery of a body near Bowleaze Cove, Dorset.

"While there's not yet been any formal identification, the next of kin have been informed and are being supported, and our thoughts are with them."