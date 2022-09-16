A man in a wheelchair was subject to "threatening and abusive language" in Cheltenham, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

Police say the victim was approached by an unknown man who made "violent and sexualised threats" towards him in the Brewery Quarter on 30 July at 7pm.

Gloucestershire Police officers say the victim reported the incident to security – but the suspect had already left the area.

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident have been released.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Following a number of enquiries, the investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man or who may have been in the Brewery Quarter at the time and remembers witnessing anything suspicious.

"The man is described as being a white man in his 30s.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting crime number CR/037181/22."