More than ten flights due to take off from Bristol Airport today (16 September) have been cancelled following industrial action in France.

All French airports and airspace have been affected by the national strike involving air traffic control staff (ATC). This is having a knock-on effect on flights travelling to and through France.

EasyJet and Ryanair have had to call off a number of flights at Bristol Airport as a result.

Neal McMahon, Ryanair Operations Director, said: “It is inexplicable that thousands of European citizens and visitors will have their travel plans unfairly disrupted by yet another French ATC strike.

"Ryanair is once again calling for immediate EU action to prevent these ATC strikes disrupting the travel plans of thousands of European citizens and visitors.

"It is inexcusable that passengers who are not even flying to/from France are disrupted because they overfly French Airspace at a time when French laws protect French domestic flights.”

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “We will be contacting any impacted customers in advance via SMS and email and providing options to change their flight for free or receive a refund.

“We advise all customers travelling on Friday 16 September to check the status of their flights.

“While this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience they may experience as a result of the strike action.”

According to Bristol Airport, the disruption could continue into the weekend.

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: “Due to industrial action in France on Friday 16 September and Saturday 17 September, some flights to and from UK airports including Bristol Airport may be subject to disruption and cancellation.

"We apologise to customers who might be impacted and passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information.”