Hundreds line Bristol streets for funeral of civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett

Hundreds have attended the funeral of civil right campaigner Roy Hackett in Bristol.

The activist was instrumental in the Bristol Bus boycott of 1963, which was called when the Bristol Bus Company refused to employ black and Asian drivers and conductors.

The 93-year-old died on August 2 and his funeral was held today (16 September), with mourners lining the streets of Bristol.

Jamaica flags were waved as Roy Hackett's coffin - decorated in Jamaican colours - passed through Bristol Credit: ITV West Country

The cortege route began in James Street in St Werburgh’s before heading through Stokes Croft via the Bearpit roundabout.

The funeral service began at 11am at Elim/E5 Bristol Church in Jamaica Street.

The burial was held at South Bristol Cemetery and the reception is at Gloucestershire County Cricket club.

Roy Hackett died at the age of 93 Credit: ITV West Country

Mourners who attended the procession described him as an icon of the city and said: "You would just walk past him on the street and he'd have a chat to you.

"He's such a massively inspirational, international figure."

Another said: "I've been really lucky to live in St Werburgh's for years and I grew up in Bristol and his story is something I've known about since I was a little girl."

Roy Hackett's funeral service Credit: ITV West Country

Roy Hackett was one of thousands of men who arrived in Britain in the 1950s in search of a better life and was eventually credited with helping to rewrite British law on race relations.

Hackett has been described as a "symbol of courage" in his fight against racism and inequality in Bristol.