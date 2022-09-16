Play Brightcove video

Staff at a Deaf Academy in Exmouth say the decision to sign the proclamation of King Charles III enabled their students to understand the historic event.

They feel more needs to be done to include the deaf community in moments of national significance.

Last weekend's proclamation at County Hall in Exeter was accompanied by a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter.

This was a move which was welcomed by both staff and students at Exmouth Deaf Academy.

Jane Shann, assistant principal at Exmouth Deaf Academy, told ITV News: "It was extremely important that it was accessible for deaf people, because for too long they've been excluded from important announcements."

"This was clearly a significant day and event for all of us and I know deaf people really want to be included", she added.

The proclamation at County Hall in Exeter was translated by a BSL interpreter. Credit: ITV News

"An event like this, especially the proclamation, it relies on tradition. Which meant that the language that was used all those years ago had to be translated into British Sign Language.

"That meant the interpreters and deaf staff were working very closely together to understand what the proclamation meant, because from that you translate it into BSL."

The principal says although progress has been made in recent years, deaf people still often feel excluded from major national events.

"Sadly there was no interpreter when [the Queen's death] was announced," she said

"Most deaf people didn't have access and therefore weren't fully included in something that everybody just takes for granted.

"It's just so frustrating it's still happening. It happened in Covid briefings, it happened on Thursday, Friday, it's very frustrating."

Jane says it is 'frustrating' when an interpreter is not provided for major announcements. Credit: ITV News

Students at the academy, told ITV News how they felt when they had heard about the Queen's death.

One said: "I was shocked, but I'm really thankful for her service - she's looked after the country.

"I know the Queen will be happy that she's back with her husband Prince Phillip, and now she will get peace."

Another said: "Now she's passed away I feel disappointed and sad, but I hope she is at peace now with her family in heaven."