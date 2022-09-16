A holiday park in Paignton has said its leisure facilities will remain closed for the "foreseeable future" following a large fire.

This morning (16 September), Devon Hills Holiday Park confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident which happened on its Haulfryn site yesterday.

A spokesperson said: “A fire broke out in the sauna at the leisure facilities of the Devon Hills Holiday Park at 7.09 am on Thursday 15 September.

"Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service arrived immediately, and the fire was resolved quickly and safely. No one was hurt.

"Haulfryn team members worked closely with the emergency services and were praised by them for their speed of response.

"The Haulfryn team remain on-site to continue to reassure visitors and owners.

"The leisure facilities will remain closed for the foreseeable future, but the park will remain open.”