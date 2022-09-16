A police sergeant from Wiltshire will be representing his force as part of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Sergeant Russ Griffin will be part of the policing contingent lining the funeral procession route on Monday (19 September).

He will attend the capital in full uniform, standing in a spot near Westminster Abbey.

Sgt Griffin said he feels "incredibly honoured and immensely proud" to be asked to represent Wiltshire Police.

“Her Majesty The Queen is a hugely important figure to any police officer", he said.

"At the start of their careers, every officer declares that they will ‘well and truly serve the Queen in the office of constable’.

“This is a fundamental cornerstone of British policing and for 22 years I have been a servant of the Crown.

“Monday will be an emotional but incredibly proud day for me representing every police officer and every member of Wiltshire Police."