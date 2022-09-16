A biographer who specialises in royal history has spoken of the Queen's legacy at an event in Devon.

Best-selling royal Author Andrew Lownie was a guest speaker at this week’s literature festival in Budleigh Salterton, South Devon, and discussed the impact the loss of the Queen will have on the nation and the world.

Writing titles such as 'The Mountbattens: The Lives and Loves' and 'Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor', Andrew told ITV that the history of the royal family shaped the success of the Queen's reign.

He said: "The abdication crisis in 1936 shaped the Queen’s reign in the sense that never again would the royal family be seen to abandon their responsibilities.

“The feeling was that the country had been let down by the Duke of Windsor and that this tradition that had been set up by George V of selfless duty needed to be reinstated.

"That shaped The Queen's famous declaration on her 21st birthday when she said that she would serve till the end of her life, which she did.

“Although the abdication was very dramatic, it saved the monarchy, by putting them back on track as the family that saved the nation."

Andrew believes the influence of the royal family will support King Charles III's reign.

“I think Charles had the same influence as the Queen that sense of selfless public duty that came from both his father and his mother. He had the influence of Lord Mountbatten, his great Uncle, who again had a very strong sense of public duty.

“It’s something we also see in William and Kate, and other members of the royal family like Princess Anne.

Andrew Lownie says that he says the region affected the Queen's reign.

He added: “I think as a younger generation the monarchy will change. We had little sense of the Queen’s warmth and fun in her own reign and I think Charles will be a slightly more approachable figure.

“Charles is partnering up with his son William, who is perhaps more approachable and more identifiable for a lot of people as the dad of a young family. I think it’s going to be a very successful team.

King Charles III with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Andrew believes that King Charles III had already been managing the Duchy of Cornwall 'very well', and that William's new responsibilities will shape future generations.

“I think what’s interesting is that Charles is already following in the tradition of his mother. But William has his own agenda of course, particularly on the environment," he said.

“I think William will act much as his father did, championing certain causes, speaking out on issues that have direct relevance to him and his own experience and of course, he has served more recently in the military."