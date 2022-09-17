A former serviceman from Cornwall has been invited to attend The Queen’s funeral.

Chris Finney is one of the two thousand people that will make up the congregation for Her Majesty’s state funeral on Monday morning (September 19).

Most of those in attendance will be members of the royal family or leaders from around the world, however, a strong number of brave service men and women have also been invited to Westminster Abbey.

Chris received the George Cross, which is the highest award for gallantry when not under attack by the enemy after he was injured in Afghanistan.

He said it means an ‘incredible amount’ to be invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Finney was the first person in 13 years to receive the George Cross award

“As an association and on a personal level, it’s an honour to be invited there and be part of this amazing moment in history.

“Sombre as it is, it will be an incredible occasion. I don’t see how the emotion of this can be lost on anybody.

Chris Finney met The Queen on a number of occasions and was presented his award by Her Majesty herself.

He said, “The Queen was, and I think everybody has said it, a lovely lovely lady, very humble, very polite, had all the patience in the world.

“She genuinely cared about what you were saying, you didn’t feel like you were just there making up the numbers and were somebody she had to see, she was quite a remarkable lady.

Chris Finney believes The Queen ‘really appreciated' that he’d defended the country in her name.

“She served in the army herself, she knows how it works and what kind of people are there and I do genuinely think she really appreciated that and took that into consideration when meeting any members of the armed forces.

“In my investiture, in February 2004 which was when I was awarded the George Cross we had a conversation at length and it wasn’t lost on her that I was the first person to be awarded it in 13 years at that point.

“She said what a great honour it was, her father King George VI instituted the medal in 1940 so I think she genuinely had a personal connection to that".

Chris added that London’s support for Her Majesty has been incredible.

“I’ve been in London for various events, but I’ve never seen it like this. The Victoria Cross and George Cross Association were lucky enough to cut in front of the queue and see Her Majesty lying in state, but seeing people queue for hours and hours is a huge testament to the lady.