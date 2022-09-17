A rescue shelter in Cornwall is pleading with pet owners not to abandon unwanted animals after a kitten was dumped and later found dead.

Clay County Cat Care has put out the warning after it discovered that two kittens have been abandoned in recent days.

The mid-Cornwall rescue said both cats could have been better looked after if owners who no longer wanted them had contacted the shelter before abandoning them.

In a post, it wrote: "Meet little Trevor. He is about eight weeks old and came in to us this morning after being found in a bush in someone’s garden screaming his little heart out.

"He was taken in by a lovely supporter for the night and kept safe. The family who owned the home the kitten was found in checked their CCTV and seen [sic] a vehicle pull up, open the door and then the car drove back in the same direction it came, so it seems little Trevor was dumped at about midnight.

"PLEASE PLEASE DONT [sic] DUMP ANY ANIMAL.

"If you are having difficulties please contact a rescue and ask for help, it could of been a completely different story if little Trevor wandered off as he would of been right on the St Mewan Dip road, near St Austell.

"We will now keep little Trevor safe and will find him a forever home once he is old enough and been neutered, chipped and vaccinated."

But it added a second kitten that was abandoned recently had not been as lucky.

It said a kitten was dumped on the way out of Stickler towards Trelowth - but that this cat strayed into the path of traffic and was killed after being struck by a vehicle.