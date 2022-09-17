A man has died after he was found lying in the road near Cirencester this morning (17 September).

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to the A417 at the Daglingworth/Perrott's Brook junction just before 7.45am. Sadly the man died from his injuries.

Roads on either side of the roundabouts at the junction and the A417 northbound exit slip were closed to allow enquiries to continue.

Officers are investigating whether the man fell from one of the overbridges at the location and are asking anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage of the man prior to the incident to contact police.

Anyone with a dashcam, anyone who saw the incident or anyone who has information that may help can complete the following form, quoting incident 122 of 17 September.

You can also call the police on 101.