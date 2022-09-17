Man jailed after cannabis factory discovered in Swindon town centre

A man has been jailed following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Swindon town centre earlier this week.

Officers attended a flat on Bridge Street on Thursday (15 September) where they found almost 200 cannabis plants.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with the production of cannabis.

Klodjan Tabaku appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court yesterday (16 September) where he was convicted of the offence and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

PC Paul Bezzant from the Swindon Town Centre Neighbourhood Team said: “This case illustrates just how crucial community intelligence is to us. If you spot something suspicious, you should contact us immediately because, as this case proves, we will take quick and decisive action against those breaking the law.

“Cannabis factories, like this one, not only produce illegal drugs we know are linked to other types of criminality, but they pose significant fire risks. In this case, Tabaku had bypassed the electricity meter and the electrical circuits were overloaded.

Police say cannabis factories like this also pose a huge fire risk Credit: Wiltshire Police

“I hope this case sends a clear message to those involved in the production and distribution of illegal drugs in our community.

"Within 24 hours of us locating this cannabis factory, the perpetrator had been sent to prison and the drugs destroyed.

“Anyone who sees anything suspicious in their neighbourhood should contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers where information can be left anonymously on 0800 555 111."