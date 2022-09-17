Two teenagers arrested following attempted armed robbery in Swindon

Two teenagers have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to reports of a group of teenagers attempting to rob a man close to Clarence House in the town centre.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm yesterday (16 September).

The group are alleged to have threatened the victim with a suspected firearm, before running off.

Police used armed officers and their helicopter to try to find those responsible.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested a short time later and was released on bail pending further enquiries.

A second 16-year-old boy was arrested this morning (17 September) and remains in custody.

In a statement online, police said "Our enquiries are progressing in relation to this incident, including the execution of warrants in Swindon this morning to identify those responsible.

"We would like to reassure our communities in Swindon that there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220097991."